Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 580,117 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

