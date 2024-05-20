Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
