Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.