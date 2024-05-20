Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 50.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $645,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 37.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

