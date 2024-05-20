Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $90.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

