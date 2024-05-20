Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

