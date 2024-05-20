Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 122,595 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

