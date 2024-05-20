Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 67.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,411.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,193.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,415.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

