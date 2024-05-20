Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,769 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

