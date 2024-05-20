Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 52.9% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

