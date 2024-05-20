Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

