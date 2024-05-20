Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

