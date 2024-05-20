Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.56. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $57.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

