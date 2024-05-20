Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 275 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $58.41 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DINO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

