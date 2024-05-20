Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,272 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

BAP stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.72%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

