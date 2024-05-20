Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,100 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of H World Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

