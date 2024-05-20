Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -995.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

