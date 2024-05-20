Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

