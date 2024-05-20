Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

