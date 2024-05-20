Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 4.3 %

ZTO stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.