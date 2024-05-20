Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,223 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 667,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,710,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

RPRX stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

