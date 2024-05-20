Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,689 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Comerica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

