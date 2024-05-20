Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 612 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

