Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 62 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

RGEN stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 687.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

