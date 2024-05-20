Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448,978 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,777,000 after buying an additional 308,494 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $5,884,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.