Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

DKS stock opened at $194.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

