Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

