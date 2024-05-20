Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

