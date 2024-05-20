Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 559.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $125.35 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.