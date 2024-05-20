Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $176.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

