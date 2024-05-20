Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MicroVision alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.