Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

