Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,117,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

