Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 574.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 281,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 55.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

