Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $90,950,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $200.64 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $183.80 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.