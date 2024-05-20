Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.72 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of FRPT opened at $126.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

