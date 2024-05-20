Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Equitable by 4,172.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

