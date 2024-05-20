Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

BEKE stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

