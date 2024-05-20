Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.07 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,790,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3,039.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,603 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

