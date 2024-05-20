Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

