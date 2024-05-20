Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $151.13 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.91.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

