Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 445,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

