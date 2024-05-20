Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 373.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $44.20 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

