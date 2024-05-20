Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ambarella by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 373,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

