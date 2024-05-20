Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.59 Million in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ouster by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUST opened at $12.97 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

