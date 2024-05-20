Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:HR opened at $15.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

