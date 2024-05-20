Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUOL. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

DUOL opened at $179.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at $859,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

