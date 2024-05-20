Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.28 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.