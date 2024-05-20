Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57,316 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,316 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.65 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

