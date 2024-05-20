Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 595 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,018,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 139,867 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $105.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.