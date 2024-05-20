Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

